Hundreds of fines issued over mask violations

Intensified health safety checks to ensure that the public and professionals are abiding by stricter regulations regarding the use of masks led to 615 fines being issues in just three days from August 1-3, with 120 of those located in the Greek capital.

Police have also been focusing on public transportation like city buses, the metro and KTEL intercity buses to, carrying out 1,039 on Saturday alone, where compliance appears better as just 18 mask violations were reported.

On Monday, a crackdown on taxis in Athens led to 30 violations being recorded in 385 checks and they all concerned either drivers or passengers not wearing a mask.