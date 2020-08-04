SWOT Takes Over Management of SanSal Boutique Hotel on Crete

SWOT Hospitality Management Company has taken over the operation management of the SanSal Boutique Hotel, a newly established hospitality property located in Chania, Crete.

Inspired by its historic location between the Venetian walls, the San Salvatore Bastion in the old town of Chania, and park Avea – the oldest olive grove in Greece, the SanSal Boutique Hotel features modern luxury facilities that can cover every need and desire.

“The new boutique hotel of Chania is an ideal destination for those who seek for peace, relaxation and privacy but also for holidaymakers that wish to enjoy a comfortable and luxury stay within a walking distance from the city’s buzz,” SWOT said in an announcement.

Influenced by modernism, the hotel’s facade has large openings offering a view to the port, the coastal front of Nea Chora and the sea, highlighting the natural and urban environment, as well as the history of Chania.

SanSal features 23 sunny rooms and suites, a Rooftop Pool & Lounge, and a restaurant offering Mediterranean flavors and stunning sea views. The furniture is made of oak wood in a dark walnut shade, while the interior decoration of rooms and public areas aims to highlight the sea – the dominant visual element of the hotel.

The unique design of SanSal Boutique Hotel is also evident on its green rooftop with the linear infinity swimming pool on the north side of the building overlooking the sea.

The hotel was designed by the Pnoe Ath – Architecture & Design Studio.