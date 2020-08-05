Tax returns up 20 pct in value so far, report says

Tax returns are up 40 pct in the number of eligible taxpayers and up 20 pct in value so far this year, compared with the corresponding period in 2019, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue said in a report on Tuesday.

The report said that tax returns to 509,000 taxpayers totaled 121 million euros, based on this year’s income tax declarations. It also noted that all this money has been transferred to taxpayers’ bank accounts.

Under a decision by George Pitsilis, the governor of the Authority, all tax returns are paid by the state within 10 days from the clearing of income tax declarations.