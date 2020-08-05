VIDEO: “Chania… Always Pure” advertising campaign launched

The Chamber of Chania organized an event to present its new advertising campaign “Chania: Always Pure”, which was created with the aim of strategically promote the health, safety, and attractiveness of the destination of Chania in the international and domestic tourist market.

Its presentation took place at the historical location of the Tombs of Venizelos (Prophet Elias) against a panoramic background of the beautiful city of Chania at sunset.

The Administration of the Chamber of Chania chose this emblematic monument of the city since Eleftherios Venizelos laid the foundations for the evolution of the Greek tourism product, as the founder of the first Public Body for the Promotion of Greek Tourism, the precursor of today’s Greek National Tourism Organization (E.O.T.)

The targeted advertising campaign of the Chamber of Chania on Social Media Networking aims to communicate to 3,000,000 Europeans and 300,000 Greek active travelers that the tourist market of Chania is -as always- wonderful, open, and safe.

The President of the Chamber of Chania Antonis Rokakis stressed that “Crete and especially Chania are to date one of the most ‘clean’ health destinations on the planet and that through unity and hard work the city’s tourism sector shall recover fully.”