Greece registers 153 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday

Greece registered 153 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 11 were located at the country’s land or air entry points, while Athens had 40 new cases and Thessaloniki 38. Fourteen cases were detected in the city of Larissa and another nine cases traced to a restaurant in Cyclades.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic broke out in Greece is 5,123 people, slightly over half of whom are men (54.6 pct). Of the total, 1,370 are linked to travel abroad and 2,551 to already known cases.

Those intubated total 14, with a median age of 70 years. Three of them are women while 64.3 pct have underlying conditions or are aged 70 or more. A total of 129 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

With no new deaths in the last 24 hours, fatalities in Greece stand at 210. Of these, 67 were women. Their median age was 76 years and 95.7 pct had an underlying illness and/or were aged 70 or above.