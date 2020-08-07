Another 151 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, no fatalities reported on Friday

Greece confirmed 151 new coronavirus cases on Friday since the day before, with 7 of these relating to checks at the entry points of the country.

According to the daily report by the National Public Health Organization, the total number of confirmed infections since the novel coronavirus pandemic first appeared in Greece is 5,270. Of these, 1,379 relate to travel abroad while 2,611 are related to already registered cases.

Of the new cases, 46 were identified in the Attica region and 38 in the Thessaloniki region. Another 17 are connected to a wedding in Alexandroupolis.

Fourteen people are intubated in hospitals; their median age is 70 years, and three of them are women. A 71.4 pct has an underlying condition or is aged 70 or more. A total of 129 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths were recorded, with total fatalities standing at 210 people. Of these, 67 (31.9 pct) were women. The median age of all was 76 years and 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or was aged 70+.