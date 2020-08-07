Gov’t announces additional measures due to spike in coronavirus cases

As of August 12, visitors coming from Malta are required to show proof of a Covid-19 negative molecular test (PCR) taken up to 72 hours prior to arriving in Greece, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias decided on Friday.

Additionally, following a relevant recommendation of the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, all processions are suspended indefinitely, as are all rural trade fairs.

Finally, the measure of banning standing customers in all nightclubs, bars, restaurants and live music venues, currently in effect, is extended until August 31.

Police data

The Greek Police on Friday released a data sheet of violations of coronavirus measures registered nationwide, following checks and inspections carried out so far in the month of August.

A total of 2,042 violations have been confirmed in Greece since August 1, with an equal number of 150-euro fines. In the same time, 57 shops were shut by the police across the country, with 12 of these shut down on Thursday alone.

Some 138 inspections were carried out at Greek islands: Milos (34), Santorini (5), Naxos (8), Kea (10), Paros (16), Mikonos (21), Andros (11), Tinos (16) and Syros (8). Seven violations concerning the wearing of face masks were confirmed: 4 at Kea, 1 at Paros and 2 at Milos.

A Briton was arrested at Ios island for throwing a party at a villa and a bar manager was arrested there on noise pollution charges. Two bars were shut down at Paros (fined 3,000 euros each) and one at Naxos (fined 10,000 euros), both due to overcrowding.

Meanwhile, Traffic Police carried out face mask checks on Friday in Attica, where 15 violations were confirmed (14 by bus passengers and one by a taxi driver) and an equal number of fines of 150 euros were issued.

A total of 13,736 inspections were carried out throughout the country on Thursday 6 August, confirming 298 violations for non-use of face masks and non-observance of social distancing, with an equal number of 150-euro fines issued, of which 108 in Attica.

