Greek fatal road accidents show sharp drop but number of casualties remains the same

Greece registered the greatest drop in fatal road accidents in the European Union between 2010 and 2019, by 44 percent, an online discussion on road safety revealed on Friday.

Participating insurance companies Interamerican and Anytime and the National Metsovian Polytechnic’s Road Safety Observatory said that fatalities also dropped significantly during the restriction measures for the coronavirus pandemic, in the first quarter of the year. Road deaths dropped by 18 pct compared to the same time last year, while for April alone the drop was 58 pct y/o/y because of lockdown during the Easter holidays.

Despite the results, however, the number of people who died in road accidents remained almost at the same level in both 2018 and 2019, while the EU itself registered a 3 pct drop. Greece is 21st among EU member-states in terms of casualty prevention, with 65 fatalities per 1 mln people, compared to the EU’s 51 per 1 mln people.

The participants noted the role of digital technology as key in improving road safety, including systems to detect alcohol consumption, the proper handling of traffic and the monitors on roads or cars to alert drivers to threats on the road ahead.