MSC Cruises restarts cruises with three Greek port destinations

MSC Cruises on Friday announced the restart of its sea cruises in the Mediterranean from August 22, with the operation of two out of its 17 sea cruise vessels, adding three Greek ports in its schedule.

MSC Grandiosa and MSC Magnifica will begin 7-day cruises in West and East Mediterranean, with MSC Magnifica scheduled to visit five ports, of which three in Greece (Corfu, Katakolo and Piraeus), evidence that Greece is a major destination for the industry. An additional significant role was the fact that Greece was the first country to reopen its ports and adopt health and safety protocols, which MSC Cruises integrates in its own protocols.

Kyriakos Anastasiadis, CEO of institutional and sea affairs in MSC Cruises, told ANA-MPA that the preparation of the company to restart sea cruises began in early May.

MSC Magnifica has a capacity of 3,200 passengers, although capacity will range between 65-70 pct because of the health protocol. It will depart from Bari, Italy, visiting Corfu, Katakolo, Piraeus, Trieste and back to Bari. The sea cruise will be held on a weekly basis until the end of October.