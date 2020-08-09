203 new coronavirus cases and one new death in the last 24 hours in Greece

Greece confirmed 203 new coronavirus cases and one death on Sunday since the day before, with 29 of these relating to checks at the entry points of the country.

According to the daily report by the National Public Health Organization, the total number of confirmed infections since the novel coronavirus pandemic first appeared in Greece is 5,623. Of these, 1,438 relate to travel abroad while 2,705 are related to already registered cases.

Of the new cases, 26 were identified in the Attica region and 43 in the Thessaloniki region.

Twenty-two people are intubated in hospitals; their median age is 63 years, five of them are women. A 59.1 pct has an underlying condition or is aged 70 or more. A total of 129 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of fatalities is 212 people. Of these, 69 (32.5 pct) were women. The median age of all was 76 years and 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or was aged 70+.