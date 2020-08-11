Greece confirms 196 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, one fatality

Greece registered 196 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 20 people tested at the country’s entry points.

Current confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in the country total 5,942, of whom 1,503 are related to travel abroad and 2,885 to an already known case.

Besides the 20 mentioned above, the highest concentrations of Tuesdsay’s numbers were found in the Attica prefecture – 82, who comprised a known cluster – and in the region of Thessaloniki, where 42 people were found infected. Other regionss include 6 individuals who took the initiative to be tested, 7 cases in the Larissa region, 5 in the Halkidiki peninsula and 4 in the Argolid. The rest of Greek regions recorded between 1 and 2 new cases on Tuesday.

Intubated patients total 26. Their median age is 65, while 8 of them are women and 53.8 pct has an underlying condition or is aged 70 and above. A total of 130 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic in Greece.

In addition, one person has died, bringing the total Covid-19-related casualties to 214. Of these, 71 were women and their median age was 76 years. Of the deceased, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old or above.