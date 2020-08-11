Greece registers 126 new coronavirus cases, 1 death in last 24 hrs

Greece registered 126 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with 10 of these being individuals entering Greece, the National Public Health Organization announced.

All cases since the outbreak began in Greece total 5,749. Of these, 1,453 are linked to travel abroad and another 2,795 to an already registered case.

There was also another death, bringing the fatality total to 213 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Greece. Of the 213, 70 were women. The median age of all the deceased was 76 years, and 95.8 pct had some underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above.

A total of 24 people are intubated in hospitals. Their median age is 63 and 6 of them are women. Slightly over half (58.3 pct) have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or over. Another 129 have been discharged from ICUs.

Of the new cases on Monday, the highest concentrations include the following, besides the 10 mentioned above:

– 26 were travellers to Greece, including 17 migrants who arrived on Lesvos island

– 38 were in the Attica region; at least half of these were traced to an already confirmed case or had travelled domestically recently

– 18 were in Thessaloniki region; over half were traced to an already confirmed case.

Other regions in Greece registered 1-3 cases, except for the Larissa region, which had 5.