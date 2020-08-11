Greek FM Dendias requests extraordinary EU meeting on Turkish aggression: ‘We shall not accept faits accomplis’

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias has already requested an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, he said following a meeting he had with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday.

Confirming in a statement earlier reports he would table such a request with the EU, Dendias said in a statement that the meeting should focus on Turkey’s expanding aggression and illegal behavior, while he also called on Turkey to withdraw from the Greek continental shelf.

The request for the EU meeting comes “at a time of a clear Turkish threat to peace and stability in the East Mediterranean, Greece and Cyprus,” Dendias said, “despite Greece’s adherence to talks on the basis of International Law and the Law of the Sea.”

Turkey proved that its so-called readiness for talks were “insincere and pretentious,” he stressed, while he accused the neighboring country of “turning away from modern ideas underpinning states of the 21st century.” He further accused Turkey of applying a policy of military threat, of persisting in its destabilizing role, and of “seeking to impose faits accomplis.”

One thing is certain, the Foreign Affairs minister said, “We shall not accept faits accomplis, [and] there will be no tolerance to Turkey’s actions.” Moreover, he said, “We are making it clear that Greece will defend its sovereignty and its sovereign rights. We call on Turkey to withdraw from the Greek continental shelf.”

ΑΜΝΑ