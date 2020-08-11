Health Min Kikilias: Additional measures against the spread of the coronavirus to be announced

FIRESIDE CHAT *Language: GreekVassilis Kikilias, Minister of Health, Hellenic RepublicChair: Dora Anagnostopoulou, Anchorwoman, MEGA TV, Greec

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Monday made an intervention on the constant increase of the coronavirus case in Greece.

“Unfortunately, the virus transmission is showing a dangerously increasing trend. I urge again the young and the citizens to follow the protection measures and consider their responsibilities before the vulnerable groups, their compatriots and the country” Kikilias said and preannounced additional measures “the announcement of measures will follow by the government’s presidency”.

