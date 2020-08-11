Turkish research vessel “Oruc Reis” at easternmost point of Greek continental shelf

The Turkish research vessel “Oruc Reis” and auxiliary ships of the Turkish navy have entered “the easternmost point of the Greek continental shelf”, Greek top-level government sources said on Monday evening.

The ship “has not initiated research, although it has laid out cables,” they said, because the multitude of warships and auxiliaries and the noise they create in the water makes it impossible. They added that the “Oruc Reis” turned on its wireless around 19.10.

Greek navy vessels are in the area, transmitting a warning every 15 minutes (“hailing”) that the Turkish vessels are within the Greek continental shelf.

The two countries have been exchanging Navtex notifications, with Turkey initiating the first one and claiming in following ones that the research it is conducting is “within the Turkish continental shelf”.