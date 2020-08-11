US State Dept calls on Turkey to avoid raising tensions in Eastern Med.

The United States” is aware that Turkey has issued a notification to other ships of survey activity in the Eastern Mediterranean,” a State Department spokesperson said on Monday, urging Turkish authorities to “halt any such plans for operations and to avoid steps that raise tensions in the region.”

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said, “The United States is deeply concerned by Turkey’s stated plans to survey for natural resources in areas over which Greece and Cyprus assert jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean. Such actions are provocative and raise tensions in the region. Resource development in the Eastern Mediterranean should promote cooperation and provide a foundation for durable energy security and economic prosperity throughout the region.”

AMNA