PM Mitsotakis says additional protection measures will be announced on Friday; urges young people to be cautious

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday urged the young people to be cautious due to the increase of the coronavirus incidents in Greece at a meeting, via video call, on the coronavirus at the Maximos Mansion adding that additional protection measures will be announced today by Deputy Civil Protection and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardalias.

He also urged those returning from holidays to be very cautious for a week at least, which means to wear a face mask and of course to keep the necessary distance.

Mitsotakis pointed out the importance of personal responsibility adding that the state will assume its responsibilities with a plan “as we have done until today and always according to the scientists’ recommendations”.

Finally, he sent a message to the young asking them to take care of themselves “you are not invincible and mostly are not invincible your parents and your grandparents”.

In the meeting took part Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister responsible for the coordination of the government’s work Akis Skertsos, Deputy State Minister and government spokesperson Stelios Petsas, Prime Minister’s general secretary Grigoris Dimitriadis, Alternate government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni, the chief of Prime Minister’s office in parliament Michalis Bekiris, Health Ministry’s representative for the coronavirus Professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras, the head of the National Health Organisation Panagiotis Arkoumaneas and the Professor of Data Science Kimon Drakopoulos.

AMNA