Greece confirms 217 new coronavirus infections, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

Greece confirmed 217 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday of which 16 were identified at the country’s entry points.

The total number for confirmed infections since the pandemic appeared in Greece is 7,684. Of these, 1,765 are linked to travel abroad and 3,585 to already registered cases.

Twenty-eight people are in ICUs. Their median age is 68 and 8 of them are women. Nearly 43 pct have an underlying condition or are 70 years old or more. A total of 148 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the first outbreak in Greece.

Greece also registered 3 new deaths, bringing the fatalities total to 235. Of these, 82 were women and the median age of all was 77 years old. Slightly over 95 pct had an underlying condition and/or was aged 70 years or above.

Breaking down the new infections, 195 people contracted the illness in Greece and of these 19 had recently travelled domestically. Concentrations include the following regions: Attica (89, with 15 linked to domestic travel); Thessaloniki (44, with 2 so linked); Imathia in N. Greece (6, with 2 so linked); Karditsa (7, with 4 linked to confirmed case) and Cycladic Islands and Xanthi (5 each). The rest of the areas with outbreaks had between 1 and 4 registered cases.