Mass transportation staff returning from holidays to go through testing

All staff at mass transit companies returning from their holidays at areas with a heavy epidemiological load or with symptoms will be obliged to be tested for the novel coronavirus, the management said on Wednesday, at employer’s expense.

STASY, which manages all Athens metro lines including the electric train and the tram, said their staff would be tested if they come from areas listed as having a serious outbreak by the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

OSY, which manages all buses and trolleys in Attica, said they would ask staff to fill out a questionnaire. If they have travelled to any of the outbreak areas within their holiday or show Covid-19 symptoms, they will be obliged to take a test. Otherwise, all bus drivers and staff serving the public regardless must wear masks, disposable gloves, have antiseptic with them and disinfect the driver’s area with supplies provided by the company.

All facilities, vehicles and trains are cleaned and disinfected daily, they said.

The Thessaloniki bus system managers are also expected to announce similar measures shortly.

In addition, as earlier government announcements have said, a tender for the purchase of 300 buses through leasing is expected in September in Attica, and fast-track hirings of 655 hirings in all transport means will take place through ASEP, the public sector examination authority. In addition, new trains are expected to be added. The buses for Athens and Thessaloniki are expected to be paid by EU Recovery Fund resources.

