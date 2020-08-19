VIDEO: Costas Varouchakis swam 25 km, to raise money for the construction of a sensory integration room at the Special School in Koutoufiana, Kissamos

45-year-old Costas Varouchakis swam 25 kilometers, in order to raise money for the creation of a sensory integration room at the Special School in the village of Koutoufiana, in Gramvousa, Kissamos.

The 45-year-old after his distinction in the Iroman race in Lithuania had set a goal to swim the route from the famous beach of Balos to Kissamos, in order to raise awareness all over Greece and raise money for the Special School of Koutoufiana.

The action ook place in the today.

The action was co-organized by NE.KI. (Youth of Kissamos) and the Municipality of Kissamos.

The Special Vocational Education Laboratory of Kissamos is a Secondary Education School for students who have been diagnosed with a disability or special needs.

The attendance at the school lasts 6 years and the graduates of the school receive a high school diploma equal to the rest of the diplomas of General or Vocational or Second Chance or Evening secondary education.

In addition to the basic courses (Language, Mathematics, etc.) Culinary and Agricultural classes are taught in the laboratories established in our school, which concerns the part of vocational training of the above title and the aim of the workshops is the possible vocational rehabilitation of students after graduation.