Greece reports 209 new coronavirus infections, 3 deaths in last 24 hrs

Greece registered 209 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 11 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization said on Friday.

All infections since the pandemic appeared in Greece total 8,138. Of these, 1,802 are linked to travel abroad and 3,752 to an already known case.

As of today, 28 Greeks are intubated, and their median age is 68 years. Six of them are women and 46.4 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 and above. Another 143 have been discharged from ICUs since the beginning of the year.

In addition, 3 more deaths were recorded, bringing the fatality total to 238 since the first outbreak. Of the deceased, 83 were women. The median age of all was 77 and 94.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old or more.

Of today’s tally of new cases, 192 were infected domestically and 24 of these are linked to travel within Greece, while 5 to known clusters of infection.

he regions of Attica and Thessaloniki continue to lead in infection numbres (76 and 49, respectively), while the next-highest concentrations were registered in the regions of Pella (11), Lesvos island (6), and Karditsa and Pieria (5 each). The rest of reported regions had between 1 and 4 confirmed cases.