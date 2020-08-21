PM Mitsotakis: The vaccine will be offered for free to the Greek citizens

Both the vaccine against the coronavirus for all the Greeks and the face masks for the pupils and the teachers will be offered for free from the state, announced on Friday Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the ordinary meeting via video call on the coronavirus.

“I want to be absolutely clear, the vaccine will be offered for free to all the Greek citizens, we do not know yet if it will be one or more vaccines and when they will be available. We hope the sooner and not the later” he said.

On the face masks for pupils and teachers he said that the Greek government will provide them for free to all the pupils and teachers in order to meet its duty.

He said that all the countries of the world will open again the schools and this is the unanimous decision of the scientific committee in Greece.

Finally, he said that the government is always informing the citizens with total transparency and responsibility and assumes the responsibility of its policies and is ready to proceed with corrections in the midst of an unprecedented situation.

In the meeting participated Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis, Deputy Health Minister for Mental Health issues Zoe Rapti, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister responsible for the coordination of the government’s work Akis Skertsos, State Minister and government spokesperson Stelios Petsas, the prime minister’s general secretary Grigoris Dimitriadis, the general secretary for public health Panagiotis Prezerakos, Health Ministry’s representative for the coronavirus professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras, the president of the National Health Organisation Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, Professor of Data Science Kimon Drakopoulos and other officials.

AMNA