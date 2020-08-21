Theodorikakos: Free face masks to all the pupils

The Interior Ministry has a plan to offer face masks via the local administration to all the pupils of the country ahead of the beginning of the new schoolyear and for as long as it is necessary, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Friday speaking to SKAI TV.

Later in a post on his twitter account, Theodorikakos said that through an Interior Ministry’s extraordinary subsidy of 5.2 million euros to all the municipalities “we are equipping all the pupils and the teachers with masks and we are making action the Prime Minister’s clear will to protect the public health”.

“We are ready and we are expecting the epidemiologists’ instructions on the safety standards after their recommendation for the use of mask by all pupils” added Theodorikakoks adding that there will be more information in the next hours or days.