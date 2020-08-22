Education ministry preparing the reopening of schools

Schools will reopen, as already announced, on September 7 with full health measures in place including the use of facial masks for all students.

The education ministry is constantly holding meetings in order to evaluate the latest epidemiological data and take the necessary decisions.

“As before, it is the specialists’ recommendations that will guide us in what measures to introduce,” Education Minister Niki Kerameus has said.

More details about the reopening of all educational facilities will be announced on Monday, at 16.00.