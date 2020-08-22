Petsas: We have an obligation to support households and teachers

The government is encouraging the use of facial masks as the epidemiologists suggest, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Saturday in an interview with Skai TV.

“We have an obligation to support households and teachers, so we are offering the mask free of charge to students and teachers to avoid dispersal. We must follow the hygiene measures, use masks, keep distances,” he underlined.

Regarding the vaccination, he said that the most vulnerable groups will have priority adding that the government will ensure the normal implementation of the procedure.

“We moved very fast and the EU showed very good reflexes with the pre-purchase contracts it signed with the first company, but also with others, so we are more optimistic that the vaccine will be available sooner rather than later,” he said and added: “By this time, we must all follow the measures suggested by the experts.”

Referring to the aid measures for workers and companies, he reassured that nobody will be left behind adding that the government will strengthen those measures that proved to be helpful and correct those that proved to be inefficient.