Greece responds to extension of illegal Turkish Navtex with counter Navtex

Greece on Monday responded with a counter Navtex inside the Greek continental shelf to the extension of Turkey’s illegal Navtex for the research vessel Oruc Reis.

According to sources, “following the extension of the previous Turkish illegal Navtex issued on August 23 for the extension of Oruc Reis seismic surveys until August 27 at 23:59 (Athens time), Greece will release a Navtex so that its air and naval forces will conduct joint exercises in an area inside the Greek continental shelf in the wider region of southeastern Crete, Karpathos, Rhodes and south of the island of Kastellorizo.

The Navtex will come into effect from early Tuesday 25 August until late 27 August 2020.”