FM Dendias: There can be no dialogue under the regime of threats

The obsession with delinquency leads nowhere, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said, referring to Turkey, after meeting with his German counterpart Haiko Maas on Tuesday.

Dendias stressed that instead of de-escalation moves, there are new provocations, while noting that these behaviors and moves undermine stability in the region and constitute a violation of international law.

The Greek Foreign Minister also noted that the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean concerns the entire European Union and stressed that the EU acquis needs to be strongly defended against regressive forces.

Dendias also called for sanctions to be imposed on Turkey at the forthcoming Informal Council of Foreign Ministers, while referring to the prospect of dialogue with the neighboring country, he underlined: “Many of us recommend dialogue. But there can be no dialogue under a state of threats.”

On his part, Maas called for an immediate end to all provocations and added that the slightest spark in the Eastern Mediterranean region could cause disaster.

The German Foreign Minister said he had two messages to convey to Athens: first, that Germany and the entire EU stands firmly by Greece’s side, with a sense of solidarity, and, second, that what is needed urgently is a de-escalation of tension and the intent for dialogue, under the terms of international law.

The escalating tension observed during the last few weeks has created great concern both in Germany, in other EU partners and in NATO, Maas said, adding that he will travel to Ankara right after Greece to talk about de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

A military face-off between two NATO members who are also neighbors would not benefit anyone, the visiting minister said, calling it “an unimaginable thought” in the 21st century. Germany wants to contribute to opportunities for dialogue, but that dialogue must happen directly between Greece and Turkey, Maas noted.

AMNA