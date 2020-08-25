Joint Greek-US aeronautical exercise held in the sea area south of Crete

A joint Greek-US aeronautical exercise was held on Monday in the sea area south of Crete.

According to a Hellenic National Defence General Staff’s announcement, the exercise, which is part of the ongoing military cooperation between Greece and the United States, included among others cooperation in the areas of joint operational planning, air defense, anti-submarine warfare, communication, information exchange as well as planes and helicopters cooperation.

The frigate AEGEAN, a submarine Type 214 and six F-16 aircraft participated in the exercise, while from the US side the destroyer USS WINSTON S. CHURCHILL, as well as navy helicopters of both countries.

The exercise demonstrates in practice the long-standing strong ties between the two countries – which have recently been steadily strengthened – and has further contributed to increasing the level of operational readiness and cooperation, the announcement added.