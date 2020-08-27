Coronavirus: 259 new cases in Greece. 16 on Crete, 9 of them in Chania

The data on the spread of the coronavirus in Greece are not only reassuring, as EODY announced on Thursday afternoon (27/8) that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are 259, of which 25 were found after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 9531 (daily change + 2.8%), of which 55.5% men. Of the total cases, 1975 (20.7%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad, 4271 (44.8%) are related to an already known case and the rest are not related to either travel or another known case or are still under investigation.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 6, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 254 deaths have been recorded. The mean age of patients who died was 77 years and 93.7% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 35 (68.6% men). Their median age is 68 years. 11 (31.4%) are women and the rest are men. 45.7% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over.

Also 147 patients have been discharged from the ICU.