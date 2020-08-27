Students not allowed to attend class without mask

Students who refuse to wear masks will not be allowed to attend classes at school, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Wednesday.

“In case children refuse to wear a mask, or they are encouraged by parents not to, all the pedagogical measures provided will be followed,” she told state television ERT.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Panagiotis Theodorikakos said during a teleconference with the board of the Central Union of Greek Municipalities that municipal authorities are obliged to ensure the necessary conditions for the safe opening of schools in September.

He said that 6.2 million euros, the first installment of funds for the purchase of masks for the educational staff and students, was given to the union on Monday, August 25. The aim is for the masks to be available free of charge from the first day of the school year.