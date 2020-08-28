Greece confirms 270 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 5 deaths

Greece confirmed 270 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 26 identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said.

All coronavirus cases in Greece since the pandemic broke out in Greece total 9,800. Of these, 2,012 are linked to travel abroad and 4,347 to an already registered case.

Thirty-five Greeks are intubated. Twelve are women and the median age of all is 68 years. A 42.9 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 and above. A total of 147 people have been discharged since the start of the pandemic in Greece.

In addition, EODY announced that 5 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the fatalities total to 259. Of the total, 91 were women, while the median age for all was 78 years and 93.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or age 70 and above.