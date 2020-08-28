Greece issues counter-NAVTEX in response to illegal Turkish one

The Hellenic Navy’s Hydrographic Service (HNHS) issued an counter-NAVTEX on Thursday in response to Turkey’s extension of the illegal NAVTEX it has issued for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara has said that its research ship “Oruc Reis” will conduct seismographic work from August 27 to September 1.

Greece’s counter-NAVTEX emphasizes that the illegal Turkish NAVTEX is invalid and has been issued by an unauthorized service. It also underlines that the Turkish activity is illegal, as it concerns an area within the Greek continental shelf.

Earlier on Thursday Greek diplomatic sources said that Turkey’s extension of its Navtex “proves once again who it is that wants the de-escalation of tension, and who does not.”