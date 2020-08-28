Meeting on the opening of schools at the Maximos mansion

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was held at the Maximos Mansion on Friday ahead of the opening of the schools and the extreme conditions created by the pandemic.

In the meeting participated Education and Religion Minister Niki Kerameus, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Education Minister Sofia Zaharaki and Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister responsible for the coordination of the government’s work Akis Skertsos.

Announcements on the opening of the schools will be made on Tuesday 1 September.