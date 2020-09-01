EODY chief: Restrictive measures on Crete aim to reduce epidemiological burden

A delegation of the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY), chaired by its president Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, met with regional governor Stavros Arnaoutakis and deputy local governor for public health Lambros Vamvakas on Tuesday.

Arkoumaneas referred to the excellent cooperation with the region and focused on the need to take restrictive measures in Heraklion, after similar measures were taken in Chania. He stressed that the measures are temporary and effective, and he asked the citizens to implement them.

“We want everyone to implement these measures, in order to reduce the epidemiological burden that Heraklion and Chania currently have,” the president of EODY said, who clarified that the decision to take restrictive measures was based on a combination of data, including data from abroad and more specifically of people who tested positive for the coronavirus after they had visited Heraklion.