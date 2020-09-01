Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority extends current anti-coronavirus flight restrictions to September 15

The Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority on Monday announced the extension of current flight restrictions between Greece and several countries, in the context of safeguarding public health against the coronavirus.

Thus, extended to midnight September 15 is the following set of standing restrictions:

– Flights to-and-from Greece and Turkey and all flights to-and-from Greece and Catalonia airports in Spain.

– All flights to-and-from Greece and Albania and North Macedonia will continue to land only at Athens International Airport.

– All passengers flying to Greece on connecting flights via Bulgaria, Romania, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, Albania and North Macedonia will only be allowed entry upon presenting valid proof of a Covid-19 negative test taken up to 72 hours prior to flying.

– No entry of non-EU citizens excepting those from Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunis, Uruguay, and the U.A.E..

– Passengers flying via Israel will only enter Greece with a Covid-19 negative test.