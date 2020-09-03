Greece confirms 241 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 5 deaths. 12 cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 241 new coronavirus cases on Thursday in the last 24 hours, including 31 identified at entry points to the country, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All coronavirus cases in Greece since the pandemic broke out in Greece total 10,998. Of these, 2,174 are linked to travel abroad and 4,843 to an already registered case.

Thirty-nine Greeks are intubated. Ten are women and the median age of all is 68 years. A 92.3 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 and above. A total of 154 people have been discharged since the start of the pandemic in Greece.

In addition, it was announced that 5 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the fatalities total to 278. Of the total, 102 were women, while the median age for all was 78 years and 96 pct had an underlying condition and/or age 70 and above.