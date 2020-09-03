PM Mitsotakis: Masks work when we all wear them

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived at the Ministry of Macedonia and Thrace on Thursday, accompanied by ministers. He was welcomed by the Deputy Minister of Macedonia and Thrace Theodoros Karaoglou and the head of the Office of the Prime Minister in Thessaloniki Maria Antoniou. Then he had a meeting with ruling New Democracy’s deputies.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mitsotakis commented on the use of facial masks: “Masks work when we all wear them.”

The governor of Central Macedonia Apostolos Tzitzikostas and the mayor of Thessaloniki Konstantinos Zervas participated in the meeting.

The rest of the prime minister’s programme includes meetings with representatives of institutions.