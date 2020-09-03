Police arrest ISIS suspect on Crete

Authorities on Crete have arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State (ISIS), Kathimerini reports.

The suspect, identified as a 27-year-old British national of Jordanian origin, had been banned from entering Greece on the grounds of national security. The ban was introduced in 2017 following an agreement with the British authorities.



The 27-year-old traveled from Britain to Athens on August 30, together with his family and his parents-in-law. He then continued his trip to Mylopotamos in Rethymno, where he was arrested.



According to the British authorities, the suspect is believed to have established ties to ISIS after a trip to Syria. He claims that he visited the country to provide humanitarian help.



He is expected to be extradited to the UK on Thursday.