Ankara accuses Athens of ‘lying’ in avoidance of dialogue

Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday stated that Greece ‘lies’ to avoid dialogue, after Athens denied that talks were being held at NATO-level with Ankara on de-escalation in the eastern Mediterranean.

“The one lying is not the NATO secretary general, but Greece,” he told a news conference in Ankara, as “this shows Greece’s true face (…), it is not in favor of a dialogue.”

According to the Turkish minister, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had contacted the two parties and had received the green light from them before announcing the talks, he said.

“He who believes is right does not avoid dialogue. Greece knows is in the wrong and “European countries know this too,” he said. “We are always ready for dialogue, but without pre-conditions.”

Cavusoglu also slammed France, which he accused of “encouraging” Greece and acting in a “hysterical” way.

“We advise France to abandon this pointless hysterical attitude. “We are part of NATO,” he said and that “France should come to discuss with us how we will work together. “Such an attitude would be to the benefit of all.”

AMNA