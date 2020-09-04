Covid-19: Wales Puts Six Greek Islands on Quarantine List, including Crete

Travelers arriving to Wales from six Greek islands must self-isolate for 14 days as of Friday, September 4, according to a decision by the Welsh Government.

The islands in question are Crete, Zakynthos, Mykonos, Lesvos, Paros and Antiparos.

Speaking to the BBC, Wales’ Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the decision was made due to a large number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases “imported into Wales from tourists returning from the Greek islands”.

The Welsh Government’s announcement follows a similar decision by Scotland which included Greece on its quarantine list as of Thursday.

People returning to Wales from mainland Portugal, Gibraltar and French Polynesia are also required to self-isolate, according to the Welsh Government.

The quarantine rules apply to travellers arriving to Wales regardless of what part of the UK they return through – including English airports.

According to the BBC, those who do not self-isolate face potential fines of £1,000.

It is noted that the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland do not require travelers returning from these areas to be quarantined.

Speaking to Sky News, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he understands that a lack of a single rule (across the UK) can create confusion of travelers.

“But we do have this devolved approach throughout the United Kingdom and I can only be responsible for the English part of that,” he said.

Wales’ Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he had requested a meeting with the UK government to discuss the situation. However, as a meeting was not set, the Welsh Government decided to take local measures and set different quarantine rules.