Greece confirms 202 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, one death. Ten on Crete

Greece on Friday confirmed 202 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 9 identified at entry points to the country.

All coronavirus cases in Greece since the pandemic broke out in Greece total 11,200. Of these, 2,188 are linked to travel abroad and 4,910 to an already registered case.

Thirty-eight Greeks are intubated. Ten are women and the median age of all is 69 years. A 92.1 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 and above. A total of 157 people have been discharged since the start of the pandemic in Greece.

In addition, it was announced that one person died in the last 24 hours, bringing the fatalities total to 279. Of the total, 102 were women, while the median age for all was 78 years and 96.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or age 70 and above.