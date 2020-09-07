Crete removed from England’s travel “safe list”

Seven Greek islands are to be removed from England’s travel “safe list” at 4am on Wednesday 9 September, GrantShapps has announced.
They are:
Lesvos,
Tinos,
Serifos,
Mykonos,
Crete,
Santorini and
Zakynthos.
