Health Min Kikilias on objections to face masks

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias responded to those to face mask objectors on Monday by citing the example of children in hospitals, who wear a mask every day.

“The mask protects from the viruses and from COVID -19  and is an important tool in the battle against this disease,” he said, adding that “I respect every citizen’s reaction and, of course, of the parents but I want to say that the mask protects us and this is scientifically documented. Anyone can have an opinion but I am obliged to say and support what the science says”.

