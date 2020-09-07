Mitsotakis and Michel discuss tension in Eastern Mediterranean, Europe’s response; Michel to visit Athens on Sept 15

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday in Corsica. As government spokesperson Stelios Petsas announced on Monday, the meeting will be held before the start of the EU Mediterranean States Summit meeting, which will take place the same day with the participation of France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, Portugal and Malta.

Additionally, Petsas said that on Monday Mitsotakis spoke on the phone with European Council President Charles Michel and he announced that Michel will visit Athens on September 15.

The tense situation in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean due to Turkey’s provocative actions and Europe’s response to them dominated a phone call between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ and European Council President Charles Michel on Monday.

The call was made ahead of Michel’s visit to Athens on September 15 and the European Council session.

On his part, Michel reiterated EU’s complete solidarity with Greece and Cyprus.