Covid-19: All Greek Islands Placed on Quarantine List by The Netherlands

Travelers arriving to The Netherlands from all the Greek islands must self-isolate for 10 days as of Tuesday, September 8, according to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry’s official travel advice has changed the color code of the Greek islands from “yellow” (watch out for safety risks) to “orange” (only necessary trips).

“The number of people infected with the coronavirus while on holiday on one of the Greek islands has risen sharply. This has implications for travel advice for the Greek islands (including the islands connected to the mainland by a bridge),” the travel advice says.

It is noted that the Dutch foreign ministry has kept the color code for the Greek peninsula of Peloponnese and the Greek mainland remain as ‘yellow’ (watch out for safety risks).

The announcement comes after England said arriving travelers from seven Greek islands must self-isolate for 14 days.

The Welsh government has also applied the same measure for travelers returning from six Greek islands.

In early September, Scotland announced that travelers arriving from anywhere in Greece are required to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

news.gtp.gr