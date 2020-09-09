PM Mitsotakis on Moria: Our priority remains the health and the safety of all

“I express my sorrow over Tuesday’s incidents in Moria. I recognise the difficult conditions, however nothing can become an alibi for violent reactions during health checks. The condition in Moria can’t continue because it is an issue of public health, humanism and national safety” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a statement on Wednesday.

He underlined that the island of Lesvos has been declared in state of emergency which means that all the national funds and forces will contribute to support the island. “The unaccompanied children are leaving already from Moria” Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis also said that he has briefed the European authorities noting that the “migration management problem is first of all a European problem”.

He said that European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas will visit Lesvos on Thursday adding that he will have a meeting with him on Friday.

“Our priority is the health and the safety of all, migrants and residents” Mitsotakis said.

AMNA