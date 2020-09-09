Some 1,000 Moria asylum seekers in vulnerable groups to be accommodated onboard ferries

One thousand asylum seekers who belong in so-called vulnerable groups and who resided at Moria hotspot prior to the devastating fire, will be accommodated onboard a Blue Star Ferries vessel, expected to dock Mytilini port later on Wednesday, ministers said Wednesday evening speaking at a Lesvos presser.

The Ministers of Migration, of Interior and the president of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) also made known that the rest of the approximately 3,000 asylum seekers, now homeless, will have to be accommodated in tents, sent to Moria from other parts of Greece, and which will be installed in areas of the Moria facility least afflicted by the fire, as well as in nearby locations, yet-to-be specified by local authorities.