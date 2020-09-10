Crete’s Elounda Peninsula Hotel Sees Increase in August Turnover Despite Covid-19

The Elounda Peninsula All Suite Hotel, located on Crete, in August saw its turnover rise compared to the same month in 2019, despite the Covid-19 health crisis.

The five-star hotel of the Spyros Kokotos family, opened its doors in late June to welcome its guests to the area of Elounda.

“The hotel’s overall performance is among the best of the last decade…With an average occupancy rate of 84 percent, Elounda Peninsula is perhaps the only hotel in Europe that has seen its revenues increase amid the pandemic,” the hotel’s management said in an announcement on Tuesday.

According to Ilias Kokotos, in March 2020, when the World Health Organization announced the global pandemic, the hotel took the strategic decision to focus on high-income travelers. Therefore, the hotel did not proceed with offers and discounts, but focused on visitors that had the financial ability to use private aircraft for their travels.

“All the luxury suites and villas of our Elounda Peninsula and Elounda Mare hotels achieved significantly high occupancy rages in July and August,” he said.

In 2020, the Elounda Peninsula All Suite Hotel completed the first phase of an ambitious renovation project worth 7 million euros.

According to the announcement, the Kokotos family will continue its investment plans for the Elounda Peninsula hotel, as well as for its other properties, – the Elounda Mare Hotel, Relais & Châteaux and the Porto Elounda Golf & Spa Resort.

news.gtp.gr