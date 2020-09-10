Greece confirms 372 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. Extra measures at four regions in northern Greece

Greece on Thursday confirmed 372 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, of which 164 are traced to known sources, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

Of the total number of new cases, 114 were detected at a food processing factory in the Pella region, northern Greece, and 21 were identified at entry points to the country.

All coronavirus cases in Greece since the pandemic broke out in Greece total 12,452. Of these, 2,324 are linked to travel abroad and 5,511 to an already registered case.

Forty-nine Greeks are intubated. Twelve are women and the median age of all is 70 years. An 87.8 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 and above. A total of 167 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic in Greece.

In addition, it was announced that 4 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the fatalities total to 297. Of the total, 110 were women, while the median age for all was 78 years and 96.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or age 70 and above.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias on Thursday ordered additional restrictive measures for the regions of Pella, Pieria, Imathia and Kilkis, northern Greece, banning all public markets, processions, parties and gatherings above 9 people, and a maximum number of 4 for seated customers in restaurants.

These measures will be put into effect as of Friday September 11, for 14 days, until Friday September 25.