Passenger traffic in Greek airports down 70 pct in Jan-Aug

Passenger traffic in Greek airports dropped 70 pct in the January-August period compared with the same period in 2019, Civil Aviation Authority said in a report on Thursday.

More specifically, passenger traffic totaled 13,451,346 in the eight-month period, down from 44,895,202 in the respective period last year. The number of flights in Greek airports totaled 161,180, of which 83,852 were domestic and 77,328 international, down 56.3 pct from 2019.

In August, passenger traffic totaled 4,539,902, down 55.7 pct from last year, while the number of flights (45,422) fell 41.4 pct over the same period. International arrivals was 1,667,484, down 58.1 pct from 2019.